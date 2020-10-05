Memphis TV News Veteran Mike Matthews to Retire

I’m actually sad about this. I’ve been in television news since 1976. And I’ve loved it. I’ve loved it all (with a few... Posted by Mike Matthews on Monday, October 5, 2020

Mike Matthews, a veteran of Memphis television news, announced Monday morning that he will retire at the end of the year.Matthews covers Memphis City Hall and other key beats for Local 24 News and CW 30 News. In the past, he'd worked with WREG New Channel 3. Matthews is well known by his television alias, "The Watchdog."In a Monday-morning post to Facebook and Twitter he said of the news, "I'm actually sad about this.The news brought an outpouring of appreciation of his long time work on the front lines of news in Memphis."I wish you only the best in your next adventure," wrote veteranreporter Clay Bailey. "I always knew when Mike Matthews showed up at a story I was covering, I had to work a little bit harder. Because you had done your homework. Knew the issues and were going to be fair. Best wishes, Mike."Former Memphis Mayor Bill Morris wished Matthews well."Over the years our paths have crossed many times and unless my memory has really faded it was always positive," Morris said in a Facebook comment. "Journalism and TV reporting has truly suffered and so have readers and listeners because we have lost talent and convictions which you have shared."Over on Twitter, Matthews' news was met with the same blend of appreciation and respect from journalists, city leaders, and friends.Jackson Baker's 2015cover story on Matthews is a great read and overview of his career.