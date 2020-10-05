Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, October 5, 2020

Memphis TV News Veteran Mike Matthews to Retire

Posted By on Mon, Oct 5, 2020 at 3:22 PM

coverstory_mikematthews_pcjfb_teaser.jpg

Mike Matthews, a veteran of Memphis television news, announced Monday morning that he will retire at the end of the year.

Matthews covers Memphis City Hall and other key beats for Local 24 News and CW 30 News. In the past, he'd worked with WREG New Channel 3. Matthews is well known by his television alias, "The Watchdog."

In a Monday-morning post to Facebook and Twitter he said of the news, "I'm actually sad about this.

I’m actually sad about this. I’ve been in television news since 1976. And I’ve loved it. I’ve loved it all (with a few...

Posted by Mike Matthews on Monday, October 5, 2020

The news brought an outpouring of appreciation of his long time work on the front lines of news in Memphis.

"I wish you only the best in your next adventure," wrote veteran Daily Memphian reporter Clay Bailey. "I always knew when Mike Matthews showed up at a story I was covering, I had to work a little bit harder. Because you had done your homework. Knew the issues and were going to be fair. Best wishes, Mike."



Former Memphis Mayor Bill Morris wished Matthews well.

"Over the years our paths have crossed many times and unless my memory has really faded it was always positive," Morris said in a Facebook comment. "Journalism and TV reporting has truly suffered and so have readers and listeners because we have lost talent and convictions which you have shared."

Over on Twitter, Matthews' news was met with the same blend of appreciation and respect  from journalists, city leaders, and friends.
 
Jackson Baker's 2015 Flyer cover story on Matthews is a great read and overview of his career.

click to enlarge Matthews and Baker together at the Celtic Crossing bar. - JUSTIN FOX BURKS
  • Justin Fox Burks
  • Matthews and Baker together at the Celtic Crossing bar.

