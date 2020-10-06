Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

New Daily Case Count Among the Highest in Weeks

New virus case numbers rose by 258 over the last 24 hours, putting the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 32,306. The daily tally is among the highest that number has been in recent weeks.

Total current active cases of the virus rose to 1,442 Tuesday from the 1,267 active cases reported Monday morning. The new active case count represents 4.5 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.

The Shelby County Health Department said tests given here now total 472,036 after 5,223 tests were given in the last 24 hours.

The latest weekly positivity rate fell one percentage point from the week before, the biggest decline in the number for three weeks. The average rate of positive tests for the week of September 20th was 5.2 percent, down from the 6.3 percent rate recorded for the Week of September 13th.

The latest weekly positive rate is the lowest since the week of May 17th. The figure was 4 percent for the week of May 4th. But before that, the figure had only been as low as 5 percent during the week of March 8th.



Total deaths now stand at 490. The average age of those who have died here is 73, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest to die from the virus here was 100.

There are 6,801 contacts in quarantine.

click to enlarge image027.png
click to enlarge image026.png
click to enlarge image028.png
click to enlarge image022.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-10-06_at_10.04.27_am.png
click to enlarge image023.jpg

Tags: , , , ,

