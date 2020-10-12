Virus Deaths Rise By 10 Over Weekend

click to enlarge

New virus case numbers rose by 159 over the last 24 hours, putting the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 33,134.Total current active cases of the virus rose slightly to 1,516. The new active case count represents 4.3 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.The Shelby County Health Department said tests given here now total 489,803.The latest weekly positivity rate held steady from the week before. The average rate of positive tests for the week of September 27th was 5.2 percent, the same rate recorded for the week of September 20th.The latest weekly positive rate remains the lowest since the week of May 17th. The figure was 4 percent for the week of May 4th. But before that, the figure had only been as low as 5 percent during the week of March 8th.Total deaths now stand at 537. The average age of those who have died here is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest to die from the virus here was 100.There are 6,866 contacts in quarantine.