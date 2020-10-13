Health Department: Trick-or-Treating Not Recommended (Not Even Trunk-or-Treating)

click to enlarge

Trick-or-treating — even trunk-or-treating — is not recommended this year and large Halloween parties are not allowed in Shelby County to help stop the spread of COVID-19.Leaders with the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) issued their guidance on Halloween 2020 and COVID-19 on Tuesday. The guidance is based on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on how to take part in Halloween celebrations in ways that reduce the spread of the virus.• Halloween events or parties that encourage the gathering of large numbers of people are not permitted even if they are conducted outdoors.• Carnivals, festivals, parades and haunted houses are not permitted.• Door-to-door trick or treating is not recommended for any age group because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors and because sharing food is risky.• “Trunk or treating” where children go from car to car instead of door to door to receive treats is also not recommended because it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.• Online parties/contests (i.e. costume or pumpkin carving)• Drive-by events, including events where individual participants remain in their vehicles.• Halloween movie nights at drive-in theaters that meet the requirements of the current health directive.• Decorating homes and yards with Halloween-themed decorations.• Outdoor activities are safer than indoor activities.• If you are sick or have been in contact with someone who is sick with COVID-19, stay home and away from others and seek testing.• Correctly wear a cloth facial covering to prevent disease spread. Wear a cloth mask with two or more layers over the nose and mouth and secure it under the chin.• Avoid confined spaces – Actively avoid indoor spaces that don’t allow for easy distancing of at least six feet between yourself and others.• Avoid close contact – Stay at least six feet away from all other people who are not part of your own household, especially when talking, eating and drinking.• Wash or sanitize your hands often.• Clean frequently touched items regularly.