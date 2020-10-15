New Virus Case Count Falls Back to Double Digits

click to enlarge

New virus case numbers rose by 85 over the last 24 hours, putting the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 33,710. The daily figure has been in the triple digits all this week and Tuesday's count was the highest in months.Total current active cases of the virus fell slightly to 1,702. The new active case count represents 5 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.The Shelby County Health Department said 2,027 tests were given in the last 24 hours. Total tests here now total 498,974.The latest weekly positivity rate held steady from the week before. The average rate of positive tests for the week of September 27th was 5.2 percent, the same rate recorded for the week of September 20th.The latest weekly positive rate remains the lowest since the week of May 17th. The figure was 4 percent for the week of May 4th. But before that, the figure had only been as low as 5 percent during the week of March 8th.Five new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. Total deaths now stand at 544. The median age of those who have died here is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest to die from the virus here was 100.There are 6,887 contacts in quarantine.