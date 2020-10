Downtown commuters, rejoice! In a press release earlier this afternoon, Memphis Travel released details on reopening the Front Street corridor by the Renasant Convention Center to through-traffic.Drivers and pedestrians can once again move all the way down Front Street starting at 4:30 a.m. on Monday, October 19th. The section of Main St. in front of the East side of the building will remain closed until Wednesday, October 28th.Road closures due to construction work on the $200 million modernization project have been in effect since October 2019.

