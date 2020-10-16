The "Tower Project" Would Bring New High Rise to the Pinch

click to enlarge The Tower Project Group

The project will create both construction and longterm employment opportunities. This development will also encourage use of multimodal transportation options and activate the streetscape and river side area.”The structure will be engineered and designed by the HOK architectural firm, with that group’s Miami office serving as the lead. The project’s lead architect will be Kennieth Richardson, a native Memphian who now lives in Miami. The group’s letter says Richardson has “previously designed, coordinated, and built 40 percent of the modern towers in Downtown Miami.”The Beckford Hotel will face Main Street, and will consist of seven to 10 floors of The Tower Project. A quick Google did not yield any results for other Beckford Hotel-branded properties. The letter says, “the Beckford Hotel is our luxury hotel brand for the Tower High Rise building project.” It was not immediately clear if the Beckford brand is new for The Tower Project but the proposal letter describes it a a new, luxury five-star hotel.””Residents and visitors alike will be drawn to the project by the glass tower anchoring the city and river view as well as the skyline of the tower,” reads the letter. “Locals and tourists will be encouraged to explore the commercial and public spaces by the unobstructed glazed building and architectural accent lighting.“Entry to the hotel facility along N. Main St. will be harmonious but yet strikingly distinguishable from the commercial and condominium entries.”The project is slated to create 300 construction jobs. The hotel will bring 55 full-time employees. Overall, the project would create 65-125 “total living wage jobs with annual incomes ranging from $35,000-$180,000,” according to the proposal.If the team can get the land and approvals, construction would begin on or before October 2021. The project would take 30 months to complete.The proposal is slated to be heard during the council’s executive session at the end of Tuesday’s committee hearings.