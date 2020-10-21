Total Virus Cases Top 35,000 in Shelby County

click to enlarge

New virus case numbers rose by 227 over the last 24 hours, putting the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 35,077.The higher daily figure tracks the fall surge in cases warned by Shelby County Health Department officials last week. Data reported Wednesday morning all point to an ongoing surge of virus cases here.Total current active cases of the virus rose to 2,217. The figure rose above 2,000 Tuesday, the first time the active case count has been that high in many weeks. The figure had been as allow as 1,299 last month. The new active case count represents 6.3 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.The Shelby County Health Department reported that 1,994 tests were given in the last 24 hours. Tests here now total 519,186.The latest weekly positivity rate rose slightly from the week before.The average rate of positive tests for the week of October 4th was 5.9 percent, up from the 5.2 percent rate recorded for the week of September 27th. While it rose, the new rate is one of the lowest recorded her since the virus arrived in March.Two new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. Total deaths now stand at 553. The average age of those who have died here is 73, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest to die from the virus here was 100.There are 7,217 contacts in quarantine.