Thursday, October 22, 2020

New Virus Cases Rise by 202

New virus case numbers rose by 202 over the last 24 hours, putting the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 35,279.

The higher daily figure tracks the fall surge in cases warned by Shelby County Health Department officials last week. Data reported Wednesday morning all point to an ongoing surge of virus cases here.

Total current active cases of the virus rose to 2,269. The figure rose above 2,000 Tuesday, the first time the active case count has been that high in many weeks. The figure had been as allow as 1,299 last month. The new active case count represents 6.3 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.

The Shelby County Health Department reported that 2,809 tests were given in the last 24 hours. Tests here now total 521,995.

The latest weekly positivity rate rose slightly from the week before.The average rate of positive tests for the week of October 4th was 5.9 percent, up from the 5.2 percent rate recorded for the week of September 27th. While it rose, the new rate is one of the lowest recorded her since the virus arrived in March.



No new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. Total deaths now stand at 556. The average age of those who have died here is 73, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest to die from the virus here was 100.

There are 7,332 contacts in quarantine.

click to enlarge image051.png
click to enlarge image055.png
click to enlarge image047.jpg
click to enlarge image057.png
click to enlarge image053.png
click to enlarge image052.png
click to enlarge image046.png
click to enlarge _png

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-10-22_at_1.13.59_pm.png

