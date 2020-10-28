Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Tennessee Early Vote Turnout "Smashes" Record

Posted By on Wed, Oct 28, 2020 at 3:33 PM

click to enlarge TENNESSEE SECRETARY OF STATE
  • Tennessee Secretary of State


In 11 days, more than 1.8 million Tennesseans voted early, a turnout that "smashes" the state's early voting record for turnout.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said when polls closed Monday, 1,808,546 voters had cast ballots ahead of Election Day on November 3rd. The number beat the previous record set during the 2016 presidential election when 1,689,989 voters cast early ballots.  
click to enlarge vote.jpg


Monday's total shows an average of 164,413 Tennessee voters casting ballots each day. Should that average carry on through Thursday, more than 2.3 million Tennessee voters will have voted early this year.

"This election, Tennesseans are engaged and are taking advantage of the convenience of early voting," Hargett said in a statement. "In the final days of early voting as well as on election day, Tennesseans can cast their votes in clean, safe, and secure environment."



The final day of early voting is Thursday. Election day is Tuesday.

To find more information about voting in Tennessee (hours, polling places, and more), find the GoVoteTN app in the App Store or on Google Play. Also, check GoVoteTN.com.

Hargett's office said while voting, Tennesseans are encouraged (not mandated) to wear a face covering and maintain a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters.

Tennesseans must bring valid photo identification to cast their ballot. For more information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on sos.tn.gov or by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959.

