Friday, October 30, 2020
Watch Best of Memphis Party Tonight on WMCTV
By Toby Sells
on Fri, Oct 30, 2020 at 10:09 AM
The Flyer
's famous (infamous?) Best of Memphis party is still rolling on tonight but it's rolling on wheels. Car wheels. Because pandemic.
But it'll still be a ton of fun thanks to our organizers and the Pink Palace Museum. They've worked together with us to make the best of a tough situation.
The event is a drive-through situation. Winners will drive themselves up to our party. There, we'll have music by Amy LaVere (a longtime Best of Memphis favorite) and Will Sexton. The winners will get an exclusive Memphis Flyer
gift bag of goodies and a cool (hopefully once-in-a-lifetime) photo op.
WMCTV Action News 5 will cover the event live with winner interviews and staff commentary. Watch it all right here
from 3-5 p.m.
WMC aired a Best of Memphis piece last night with more details and a bit of history about the awards (Wayne's World 2
was in theaters when we did the first Best of Memphis in 1994.) Check out that spot right here
.
