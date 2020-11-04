Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Criminal Identified Wearing "Unique Jeans"

Posted By on Wed, Nov 4, 2020 at 12:09 PM

click to enlarge 1413573018-crime.jpg

Learn from Joshua Beason: when you're out on a crime spree, change your clothes.

Beason, 26, pleaded guilty to six charges Wednesday for a strong of robberies in June 2019.

In one day last year, Beason and two others pulled guns and robbed the Mapco Express on Raleigh Millington Road, the Murphy's Express on Summer, and the Exxon on Summer.

After that, the three invaded a home. Beason's two associates were shot. He drove the two men to Methodist Hospital North.

It was there that law enforcement spotted Beason. They recognized him as he "was wearing a unique jeans brand and a red hoodie worn during each of the three business robberies."



Beason faces up to 60 years in federal prison for each robbery and at least 21 years for using a firearm during each one. There is no parole in the federal system.

"Within one day, this violent offender’s selfish and impulsive greed terrorized multiple victims," said U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant. "For that, his own future is now destroyed because he will spend decades in a federal prison."

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Waiting is the Hardest Part
Too Close to Call!
Flocking Fabulous! Wine Merchant Offers Three New Vintages
Optic Sink
The Peace Project Brings Meditative Music to the Mississippi
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation