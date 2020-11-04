Criminal Identified Wearing "Unique Jeans"

click to enlarge

Learn from Joshua Beason: when you're out on a crime spree, change your clothes.Beason, 26, pleaded guilty to six charges Wednesday for a strong of robberies in June 2019.In one day last year, Beason and two others pulled guns and robbed the Mapco Express on Raleigh Millington Road, the Murphy's Express on Summer, and the Exxon on Summer.After that, the three invaded a home. Beason's two associates were shot. He drove the two men to Methodist Hospital North.It was there that law enforcement spotted Beason. They recognized him as he "was wearing a unique jeans brand and a red hoodie worn during each of the three business robberies."Beason faces up to 60 years in federal prison for each robbery and at least 21 years for using a firearm during each one. There is no parole in the federal system."Within one day, this violent offender’s selfish and impulsive greed terrorized multiple victims," said U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant. "For that, his own future is now destroyed because he will spend decades in a federal prison."