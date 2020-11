Theis seeking nominations for candidates for our 11th class of 20<30 — the class of 2021.Simply put, we're looking to find and honor 20 of the city's best and brightest young people. Candidates must be no older than 29 on January 1, 2021. Send a brief bio/summary of the nominee's work and activities and a photo to Bruce VanWyngarden at brucev@memphisflyer.com. Use "20<30 Nomination" in your subject header. Deadline for nominations is December 15, 2020.

