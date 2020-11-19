Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, November 19, 2020

Total Memphis Move: Zoo Names New Baby Giraffe for Ja Morant

Posted By on Thu, Nov 19, 2020 at 9:15 AM

click to enlarge Ja Raffe was born last Tuesday, November 10th. - MEMPHIS ZOO
  • Memphis Zoo
  • Ja Raffe was born last Tuesday, November 10th.

A reticulated giraffe was born at the Memphis Zoo last week. In a total Memphis move, he was named to celebrate a Memphis basketball player.

Ja Raffe was born last week to parents Niklas and Angela Kate. Zoo officials named the giraffe calf to celebrate Ja Morant winning the NBA's rookie-of-the-year award.

How far did zoo officials take this? Well, they made a hype video for Ja Raffe.
 

Ja's birth brings the zoo's giraffe herd up to seven.

"This birth is also exciting because it will be the first time the calf’s sister, 18-month-old Ally, will be meeting a new baby," reads a statement form the zoo. "If you see the calf on exhibit, he will most likely be resting or you will see him coming and going from the barn.



"The calf’s birth is part of a Species Survival Plan. Species Survival Plans manage the breeding of a species to maintain a healthy and self-sustaining population that is both genetically diverse and demographically stable."

