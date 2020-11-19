Virus Case Count Rises by 389

click to enlarge

New virus case numbers rose by 389 over the last 24 hours. The new total puts the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 44,222.Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — rose slightly to 4,160 Friday morning. The figure peaked just above 2,000 only a month ago. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September. The new active case count represents 9.4 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.The Shelby County Health Department reported that 3,621 tests were given in the last 24 hours. So far, 625,500 tests have been given since March. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.The latest weekly positivity rate rose slightly from the last time the figure was reported. The average rate of positive tests for the week of November 1st was 9.5 percent. The figure rose slightly over the 8.8 percent average recorded for the week of October 25th. The new weekly average rate is the highest since late July, just as cases began to fall from a mid-July spike that had a weekly average positive rate of 12.7 percent. The new weekly positive average marks the sixth straight week that the rate has climbed.Seven new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours and the total count now stands at 624. The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 73, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest to die from the virus was 100.There are 7,872 contacts in quarantine.