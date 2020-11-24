Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

New Virus Cases Rise by 377

Posted By on Tue, Nov 24, 2020 at 1:22 PM

New virus case numbers rose by 377 over the last 24 hours. The new total puts the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 45,952.

Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — rose slightly to 4,178 Monday morning. The figure peaked just above 2,000 only a month ago. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September. The new active case count represents 9.1 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 642,522 tests have been given since March. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.

The latest weekly positivity rate rose from the last time the figure was reported. The average rate of positive tests for the week of November 8 was 11.1 percent. The figure rose slightly over the 9.7 percent average recorded for the week of November 1st. The new weekly average rate is the highest since late July, just as cases began to fall from a mid-July spike that had a weekly average positive rate of 12.7 percent. The new weekly positive average marks the seventh straight week that the rate has climbed.

Two new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours and the number now stands at 637. The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 73, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest to die from the virus is now 101 after a recent death.



There are 7,094 contacts in quarantine.
click to enlarge image034.png
click to enlarge image032.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-11-24_at_1.05.43_pm.png
click to enlarge image025.png
click to enlarge image029.jpg
image033.png

