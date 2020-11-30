Liberty Park Facility Will Feature Bowling, Mini Golf, Games, and More

click to enlarge High 5

The new entertainment facility will feature bowling, golf, video games, and more.

Liberty Park, the yet-built youth sports complex at the MidSouth Fairgrounds, is slated to get an entertainment facility with a bowling alley, laser tag arena, golf simulators, ropes courses, escape rooms, and ax throwing.News of the new project came Monday evening as Liberty Park officials announced they signed a consultant for the project. The consultants said they signed a letter of intent with the entertainment group that will build the entertainment facility.Project leaders said Monday they hired Bender-Carey Group as consultants on Liberty Park to identify and secure additional development partners and funding sources for the project. That group then announced it executed a letter of intent with High 5 Entertainment to join the Liberty Park campus.“We’re thrilled to bring opportunities to Memphis and sell the narrative of Liberty Park alongside this impressive team,” said Bender-Carey group president and CEO Kristie Bender-Carey. “It’s an ideal opportunity zone funding situation, and we are having very fruitful conversations with interested parties as a result.”High 5, the entertainment company, is planning a 65,000-square-foot facility. It will feature a two-story, 40,000-square-foot indoor space and a 25,000-square-foot outdoor miniature golf course. It will also feature a virtual reality and video game arcade, a full-service restaurant, and bars.“When we learned about Liberty Park and the synergy of all that’s there and on the way — from sports to the Children’s Museum, neighboring college campuses and Liberty Bowl football games — we easily concluded that Liberty Park is the ideal spot in the community to bring the joy and excitement of High 5,” said High 5 founder Scott Emley. “We know the City of Memphis has worked very hard to assemble a great program for everyone living in or visiting Memphis, and we at High 5 are humbled and excited at the opportunity to join the program.”Construction of the entertainment facility is scheduled to begin in early 2021. Officials hope the facility will be open in time for the 2022 holiday season.