Shelby County Records 11 COVID-19 Deaths in 24 Hours

New virus case numbers rose by 609 over the last 24 hours. The new total puts the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 48,714.Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — rose to 3,730. The figure peaked just above 2,000 in October. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September. The new active case count represents 7.7 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.The Shelby County Health Department reported 5,608 have been given in the last 24 hours. Since March 672,453 tests have been given. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.The latest weekly positivity rate fell from the last time the figure was reported, the first time the number has dropped in seven weeks. The average rate of positive tests for the week of November 15th was 10.3 percent, lower than the 11.2 percent rate recorded for the week of November 8th. The new weekly average rate is roughly the same as late July.Shelby-County-area hospitals red-lined yesterday on the number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds available. The health department reported that only 29 ICU beds were available as of Tuesday morning; 93 percent of all ICU beds in the area were in use. Are hospitals suspended elective surgeries Monday in a move to make more health care facilities available for COVID-19 patients.Eleven new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours and the number now stands at 672. The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 73, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest to die from the virus is now 101 after a recent death.There are 8,216 contacts in quarantine.