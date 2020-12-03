Eleven COVID-19 Deaths Recorded in Last 24 Hours

click to enlarge

New virus case numbers rose by 368 over the last 24 hours. The new total puts the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 49,631.Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — fell slightly to 3,551. The figure rose above 2,000 in October. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September. The new active case count represents 7.2 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.The Shelby County Health Department reported 3,251 tests have been given in the last 24 hours. Since March, 680,615 tests have been given. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.The latest weekly positivity rate fell from the last time the figure was reported, the first time the number has dropped in seven weeks. The average rate of positive tests for the week of November 15th was 10.3 percent, lower than the 11.2 percent rate recorded for the week of November 8th. The new weekly average rate is roughly the same as late July.Shelby-County-area hospitals are still strained on the number of acute-care beds. Around 93 percent of those beds are in use with only 176 available. The number of available Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds rose 34 to 43 in the last 24 hours. Area hospitals suspended elective surgeries Monday in a move to make more health care facilities available for COVID-19 patients.Eleven new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours and the number now stands at 683. The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 73, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest to die from the virus is now 101 after a recent death.There are 8,290 contacts in quarantine.