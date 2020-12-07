COVID-19 Halts Recycling Services

click to enlarge

click to enlarge Chris Shaw

Recycling and garbage will be picked up as one until further notice.

A temporary halt on recycling services begins today and continues until further notice as a quarter of the city's solid waste crews either have COVID-19 or are in quarantine.City officials announced the move Friday. The city's solid waste management department "is aware and understands residents’ concerns regarding recent collection delays." Service is down, they said, because of the pandemic."As a result of these extensive absences, we are unable to fully staff the waste and recycling work forces. Beginning Monday, December 7, 2020 until further notice, solid waste crews will collect garbage and recycling as one (combined collection removal) to mitigate collections delays," reads a statement. "Residents should bring their garbage and recycling carts curbside by 7 a.m. on your regularly scheduled day. Crews will continue to work extra shifts to service your areas to the best of their ability."For those who want to continue to recycle, officials said three drop-off locations will remain open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.Mud Island Drive (north entrance of Mud Island Park)Hickory Hill Center (3910 Ridgeway)about 300 yards from Germantown Parkway, just south of the Shelby showplace Arena at Agricenter International"We apologize for this inconvenience and ask for your patience and thank you for your cooperation and support during this unprecedented time," reads the statement.