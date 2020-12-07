Latest Weekly Average Virus Rate Beats July Record

click to enlarge

New virus case numbers rose by 311 over the last 24 hours. The new total puts the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 51,234.Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — fell slightly to 3,329. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September and rose above 2,000 in October. The new active case count represents 6.5 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.The Shelby County Health Department reported 692,366 tests have been given since March. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.The latest weekly positivity rate rose to a record 12.9 percent for the week of November 22nd. The new rate beat the previous record weekly average rate of 12.7 percent set in the week of July 12th. The weekly increase came after the rate fell the week before. That fall was the first time the figure had gone down in seven weeks.Three new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours and the number now stands at 705. The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 73, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest to die from the virus is now 101 after a recent death.There are 8,338 contacts in quarantine.