Six Restaurants Closed on COVID-19 Violations

Six restaurants were closed over the weekend by the Shelby County Health Department for violations of COVID-19 restrictions.
The closures came after Friday inspections of the locations by health department officials. The locations were ordered to be closed on Saturday, December 5th. They will be closed for "14 days each due to multiple documented violations of requirements and provisions of health directive 15."
The businesses can petition to reopen after December 19th by submitting plans for coming into compliance with the health directive and each establishment was given instructions on how to submit their plans.
Those closed were:
Brinson’s – 341 Madison Avenue
E2 Ultra Lounge – 1675 Barcrest Road
Menu Club – 6616 Winchester
Tex’s Roadhouse - 4396 Old Raleigh-LaGrange Road
TJ Mulligan’s - 2821 N. Houston Levee Road
TJ Mulligan’s - 8071 Trinity Road