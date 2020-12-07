Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, December 7, 2020

Six Restaurants Closed on COVID-19 Violations

Posted By on Mon, Dec 7, 2020 at 11:15 AM

Six restaurants were closed over the weekend by the Shelby County Health Department for violations of COVID-19 restrictions.

The closures came after Friday inspections of the locations by health department officials. The locations were ordered to be closed on Saturday, December 5th. They will be closed for "14 days each due to multiple documented violations of requirements and provisions of health directive 15."

The businesses can petition to reopen after December 19th by submitting plans for coming into compliance with the health directive and each establishment was given instructions on how to submit their plans.

Those closed were:

Brinson’s – 341 Madison Avenue



E2 Ultra Lounge – 1675 Barcrest Road

Menu Club – 6616 Winchester

Tex’s Roadhouse - 4396 Old Raleigh-LaGrange Road

TJ Mulligan’s - 2821 N. Houston Levee Road

TJ Mulligan’s - 8071 Trinity Road

