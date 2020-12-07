Six Restaurants Closed on COVID-19 Violations

click to enlarge T.J. Mulligan's/Facebook

Six restaurants were closed over the weekend by the Shelby County Health Department for violations of COVID-19 restrictions.The closures came after Friday inspections of the locations by health department officials. The locations were ordered to be closed on Saturday, December 5th. They will be closed for "14 days each due to multiple documented violations of requirements and provisions of health directive 15."The businesses can petition to reopen after December 19th by submitting plans for coming into compliance with the health directive and each establishment was given instructions on how to submit their plans.Brinson’s – 341 Madison AvenueE2 Ultra Lounge – 1675 Barcrest RoadMenu Club – 6616 WinchesterTex’s Roadhouse - 4396 Old Raleigh-LaGrange RoadTJ Mulligan’s - 2821 N. Houston Levee RoadTJ Mulligan’s - 8071 Trinity Road