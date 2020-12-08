Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Virus Case Count Rises by 541, Four New Deaths Recorded

Posted By on Tue, Dec 8, 2020 at 10:48 AM


New virus case numbers rose by 541 over the last 24 hours. The new total puts the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 51,775.

Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — rose slightly to 3,549. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September and rose above 2,000 in October. The new active case count represents 6.9 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 5,302 tests were given in the last 24 hours. Total tests given here since March now total 697,668. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.

The latest weekly positivity rate rose to a record 12.9 percent for the week of November 22nd. The new rate beat the previous record weekly average rate of 12.7 percent set in the week of July 12th. The weekly increase came after the rate fell the week before. That fall was the first time the figure had gone down in seven weeks.

Four new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours and the number now stands at 709. The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 73, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 101.



There are 8,346 contacts in quarantine.
click to enlarge image033.png
click to enlarge image032.png
click to enlarge image034.png
screen_shot_2020-12-08_at_10.36.59_am.png
image023.png

