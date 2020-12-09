Tennessee's Top Democrat Bashes Attorney General Support for Election Lawsuit

AG Slatery Joins Amicus Brief Supporting Texas Election Lawsuit: https://t.co/gZqdMESCgb— TN Attorney General (@TNattygen) December 9, 2020
This is embarrassing and marks a low point in the history of the office of the @TNattygen. https://t.co/dJxBiC3yDg— Jeff Yarbro (@yarbro) December 9, 2020
Here’s the context. The AG in Texas is under FBI investigation and widely assumed to be fishing for a pardon. Now @TNattygen is spending TN resources to help!?!— Jeff Yarbro (@yarbro) December 9, 2020
Plus-notably shoddy legal work. And-the goal is interfering in how states run elections, fighting democracy, or both. https://t.co/E7DwyVqqWb
