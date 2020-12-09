Tennessee's Top Democrat Bashes Attorney General Support for Election Lawsuit

click to enlarge

AG Slatery Joins Amicus Brief Supporting Texas Election Lawsuit: https://t.co/gZqdMESCgb — TN Attorney General (@TNattygen) December 9, 2020

This is embarrassing and marks a low point in the history of the office of the @TNattygen. https://t.co/dJxBiC3yDg — Jeff Yarbro (@yarbro) December 9, 2020

Here’s the context. The AG in Texas is under FBI investigation and widely assumed to be fishing for a pardon. Now @TNattygen is spending TN resources to help!?!



Plus-notably shoddy legal work. And-the goal is interfering in how states run elections, fighting democracy, or both. https://t.co/E7DwyVqqWb — Jeff Yarbro (@yarbro) December 9, 2020

The Attorney General of Texas sued four swing states in the U.S. Supreme Court this week for favoring "Democrat voters," the Tennessee Attorney General agreed with him, and the top Tennessee Democrat called this "embarrassing."Texas AG Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin Monday directly with the U.S. Supreme Court. He said, "The 2020 election suffered from significant and unconstitutional irregularities in the defendant states."How? Paxton said "non-legislative actors' purported amendments" to the states election laws were illegal. Also, "intrastate differences in the treatment of voters, with more favorable allotted to voters — whether lawful or unlawful — in areas administered by local government under Democrat control and with populations with higher ratios of Democrat voters than other areas of defendant states."For all of this, Paxton wants the states' legislatures to convene and appoint Presidential Electors.Tennessee AG Herbert Slatery agreed with all of this so much that he joined a friendly, but very official amicus brief on the matter with the state of Missouri.“The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office has consistently taken the position that only a state’s legislature has the authority to make and change election laws," he said in a statement issued Wednesday. "This office pressed that argument in cases defending Tennessee’s election laws against pandemic-related challenges and in amicus briefs in cases involving similar challenges in other courts."This is not something new. Texas’s action in the Supreme Court seeks to vindicate the same important separation-of-powers principles, and that is why we joined Missouri’s amicus brief in support of that action.”Later Wednesday, Tennessee Senate Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville) bashed Slatery's move on Twitter.