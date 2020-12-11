Free Mental Health Services for Kids at Le Bonheur

The University of Memphis (U of M) has been awarded a new grant to assist in the mental health of children who are seen at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. The program focuses on patients who have endured trauma of any kind.

Dr. Erin Schauss, who oversees the Brain Center at the University of Memphis, was awarded a grant from the Urban Child Institute to help children affected by COVID-19. But Schauss says the services offered are not just for those affected by COVID-19.

“COVID impacts different people, differently. It could be someone who lost both parents in a car accident or the victim of a gunshot wound,” said Schauss.

The pandemic has brought about new challenges to the city. With city and county schools being virtual, many children are cut off from the valuable mental health services offered through the school counselors and teachers. This program is another avenue for children who need the added emotional support.

The grant is slated to begin January 4, 2021, and will offer free behavioral health therapy to patients being seen at Le Bonheur.

Schauss’ entire career has been devoted to helping everyone overcome their mental health challenges.





“At the U of M, our work is focused on resilience. The neuroplasticity of the brain is amazing. You’ve got your genes and you’ve got your experiences,” Schauss said. “The more we can intervene for somebody who may be having slight symptoms earlier in life, the longer the longevity of their mental health.”