WATCH: Tennessee Electors Cast Ballots for Trump, Pence

Electors are given instructions and cast ballots at around the 20:30 mark.Tennessee’s presidential electors met at the Tennessee State Capitol today to cast their ballots for Donald J. Trump for President of the United States.“Tennessee’s electors casting ballots in the Electoral College is the last step in our electoral process,” said Secretary Hargett. “Tennessee had a safe, sensible and responsible election, thanks to the hard work and planning by our Division of Elections, the administrators and staff of our 95 county election commissions and all of the poll officials who stepped up to serve in their communities.”Tennessee has 11 of the total 538 electoral votes that make up the U.S. Electoral College. Each state gets two at-large electors and one elector for each congressional district. Tennessee has nine congressional districts.By law, Tennessee is a winner-take-all state. In the Nov. 3rd, 2020 general election Donald J. Trump received 1,852,475 votes and Joseph R. Biden received 1,143,711 votes. Therefore, the presidential electors representing Tennessee were those chosen by the Tennessee Republican Party’s executive committee.The electors who cast Tennessee’s U.S. Electoral College ballots were:Congressional District 1: Paul ChapmanCongressional District 2: Cindy HatcherCongressional District 3: Tina BenkiserCongressional District 4: Dr. John StanberyCongressional District 5: Beverly Knight-HurleyCongressional District 6: Mary Ann ParksCongressional District 7: Jim LooneyCongressional District 8: Kathy BrysonCongressional District 9: Terry RolandAt-Large: Scott SmithAt-Large: Julia Atchley-Pace