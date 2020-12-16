Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Meet Christen Hill

Posted By on Wed, Dec 16, 2020 at 1:19 PM

The Flyer's newest staff writer is Christen Hill, who began working with us on December 1st. Christen is a Memphis native who's spent the past few years working in Washington, D.C. She graduated from UT-Knoxville with a degree in journalism, then earned her masters in journalism from Georgetown University.
click to enlarge Christen Hill
  • Christen Hill

In Washington, Christen worked for ABC News (where she was a field producer for Good Morning, America), wrote for the Washington City Paper, and was a culture reporter for the Center for Community Change, where she worked on stories about DACA and Philando Castile, and the Memphis-based journalism organization, MLK-50.

Christen brings broad experience in news and cultural reporting to our Flyer team, and we're pleased to have her on board. She can be reached at hill@memphisflyer.com.

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

We’re Number One!
From Scratch: Sara Embrey Bakes Sweet Treats Down on the Farm
Lush Music from Two Way Radio, Snowglobe, Smartest Man in the World
When Fake Becomes Real: J.R. “Bob” Dobbs and the Church of the SubGenius
Desiree Robinson: For the Owner of Cozy Corner, it’s a Family Affair
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation