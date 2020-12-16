Meet Christen Hill

click to enlarge Christen Hill

The's newest staff writer is Christen Hill, who began working with us on December 1st. Christen is a Memphis native who's spent the past few years working in Washington, D.C. She graduated from UT-Knoxville with a degree in journalism, then earned her masters in journalism from Georgetown University.In Washington, Christen worked for ABC News (where she was a field producer for), wrote for the Washington, and was a culture reporter for the Center for Community Change, where she worked on stories about DACA and Philando Castile, and the Memphis-based journalism organization, MLK-50.Christen brings broad experience in news and cultural reporting to ourteam, and we're pleased to have her on board. She can be reached at hill@memphisflyer.com.