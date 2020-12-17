LeMoyne-Owen College Chooses New President

click to enlarge Delta State University

Bennett-Fairs

Dr. Vernell Bennett-Fairs will lead LeMoyne-Owen College (LOC) after a recent vote of the school's board of trustees.School officials reviewed a poll of 78 candidates in a six-month search process facilitated by the Association of Governing Boards (AGB). The search was also supported by a committee comprised of faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community partners.Bennet-Fairs will replace outgoing interim president Dr. Carol Johnson, who served in that role for nearly two years.Bennet-Fairs most recently served as vice president of student affairs at Delta State University in Mississippi, a position she held for more than four years. There, she increased student enrollment, realigned the college’s scholarship budget, and helped attract students from over 50 countries, according to LOC. Bennett-Fairs served in a similar role at Kentucky State University.“We selected Dr. Bennett-Fairs because of her vast experience in higher education and we are especially impressed with her student recruitment successes,” said Johnny Pitts, chairman of the school's search committee. “LeMoyne-Owen College is poised to continue to advance with her at the helm.”LeMoyne-Owen established a historic $40-million endowment in 2020 organized by the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis. The school also secured a partnership with Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare to expand its health and wellness services for students.Bennet-Fairs will begin work as LOC president in January 5, 2021.