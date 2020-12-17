Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, December 17, 2020

New Virus Numbers Break Numerous Daily Records

Posted By on Thu, Dec 17, 2020 at 11:25 AM

New virus case numbers rose by 1,163 over the last 24 hours, the highest single-day increase on record. The new total puts the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 58,762.

Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — rose to a record 6,044. There were 3,311 active cases on Friday morning. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September and rose above 2,000 only in October. The new active case count represents 10.3 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 8,762 tests were given in the last 24 hours, marking one of the highest daily testing figures on record. Total tests given here since March now total 757,582. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.

Area hospitals continued to strain with high patient numbers. As of Thursday, there were 2,239 patients in acute care beds here, putting occupancy rates at 95 percent, according to the latest data from the health department. Of those patients, 378 were COVID-positive. Only 111 acute care beds were available Thursday morning. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds were 97 percent full with only 15 beds available. Of the 423 patients in ICU beds now, 164 were COVID-positive.

The latest weekly positivity rate fell slightly one week after a record high. The average positive of test results for the week of November 29th was 12.1 percent. That's down from the record 13 percent for the week of November 22nd.



Four new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours and the number now stands at 760. The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 101.

There are 8,376 contacts in quarantine.
click to enlarge image051.png
click to enlarge image050.png
click to enlarge image015.png
image042.png
click to enlarge image043.jpg
click to enlarge image060.png
click to enlarge image061.png
click to enlarge image030.png
click to enlarge image056.png
click to enlarge image057.png
click to enlarge image031.png
click to enlarge image016.png
click to enlarge image017.png
click to enlarge image052.png
click to enlarge image053.png
click to enlarge image054.png
click to enlarge image058.png
click to enlarge image059.png

Comments

