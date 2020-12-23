New Virus Cases Rise by 449

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

New virus case numbers rose by 445 over the last 24 hours. The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 62,783.Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — fell slightly to 6,632. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September and rose above 2,000 only in October. The new active case count represents 10.6 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.The Shelby County Health Department reported3,589 tests have been given here in the last 24 hours. Total tests given here since March now total 793,077. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.As of Tuesday morning, acute care beds were 91 percent full in area hospitals with 199 beds available. Of the 2,131 patients in acute care beds now, 411 of them were COVID-19 positive. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds were 95 percent full with 23 beds available. Of the 420 patients in ICU beds now, 162 were COVID-positive.The latest weekly positivity rate rose slightly. The average positive of test results for the week of December 6th was 12.4 percent, down from the 12.1 percent rate recorded for the week of November 29th.Five new deaths were recorded since Tuesday morning and the number now stands at 826. The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 101.