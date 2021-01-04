Total COVID-19 Cases Top 70,000

New virus case numbers rose by 344 over the last 24 hours. The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 70,142.Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — rose to 7,097. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September and rose above 2,000 only in October. The new active case count represents 10.7 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.The Shelby County Health Department reported 841,877 tests have been given here since March. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.As of Monday morning, acute care beds were 88 percent full in area hospitals with 287 beds available. Of the 2,034 patients in acute care beds now, 429 of them were COVID-19-positive. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds were 95 percent full with 24 beds available. Of the 413 patients in ICU beds now, 157 were COVID-19-positive.The latest weekly positivity rate rose to a record high. The average positive of test results for the week of December 20th was 14.3 percent. The new average rate is higher than the proviso average rate of 13.1 percent recorded for the week of November 22nd.Eleven new deaths were recorded since Tuesday morning and the number now stands at 925. The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 101.