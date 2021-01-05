Community Legal Center Names Jerri Green as Interim Executive Director

click to enlarge Community Legal Center

Our commitment to high standards of advocacy and excellent legal care for our clients remains our guiding principle during this time of transition. As ever, the CLC is here to resolve legal problems, impact our community, and change lives for the better.

The Community Legal Center is going to see a change at the top in the next few months.The nonprofit organization announced yesterday that Jerri Green will take up the mantle of Interim Executive Director upon the retirement of the current director, Anne Mathes, in March. The CLC, founded in 1994, provides legal services to those at risk or with limited financial means. Some of its programs include a focus on civil law, immigration court, elder abuse, or divorce. Mathes had been at the helm since August 2015, following a 30 year legal career."We are confident Jerri will provide strong leadership and continuity during this time of transition as the CLC searches for a permanent Executive Director," the organization's Board of Directors wrote on Twitter. "Anne, who played a critical role in the growth and success of the organization, will be greatly missed by all."Green joined the CLC in 2016 and has served the organization in the role of director of community engagement, in which she partners with local entities to advance the CLC's mission through events, fundraisers, and media outlets. Last November, Green also ran as a Democratic candidate for state House District 83, eventually losing out to Republican incumbent Mark White."Since joining the CLC in 2016 … she has played a key role in the CLC’s growth through her strong commitment to nonprofit work and deep connections to the Memphis community."The Board is excited about the passion, energy, and vision that Jerri brings to this position as we plan for 2021 and beyond. Jerri is likewise looking forward to serving in this critical leadership role."During the organization's search for a new executive director, the CLC is also planning to hire an associate executive director to help guide the organization, with more information on the position coming soon.