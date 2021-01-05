Twenty New Virus Deaths Reported

click to enlarge

New virus case numbers rose by 390 over the last 24 hours. The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 70,532.Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — rose to 7,152. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September and rose above 2,000 only in October. The new active case count represents 10.1 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.The Shelby County Health Department reported 2,275 tests have been given in the last 24 hours. Now, 844,152 tests have been given here since March. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.As of Monday, acute care beds were 88 percent full in area hospitals with 274 beds available. Of the 2,027 patients in acute care beds now, 450 of them were COVID-19-positive. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds were 93 percent full with 31 beds available. Of the 387 patients in ICU beds now, 165 were COVID-19-positive.The latest weekly positivity rate rose to a record high. The average positive of test results for the week of December 20th was 14.3 percent. The new average rate is higher than the previous average rate of 13.1 percent recorded for the week of November 22nd.Twenty new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours. However, the health department said those deaths range from December 2nd to December 30th. The total death toll now stands at 945. The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 101.