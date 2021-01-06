City Council Reallocates CARES Act Funding After Deadline is Extended

The Memphis City Council met Tuesday to discuss CARES Act funding that will be awarded to local businesses. President Donald J. Trump issued an extension on the funding that was supposed to end December 2020. It is now extended to the end of 2021. Therefore, the city has even more time to distribute the $9.9 million it has received to businesses, first responders, education, and more.

Shirley Ford, chief financial officer for the City of Memphis, asked to approve reallocation of that $9.9 million. Some of this money would be used for testing and administering the COVID-19 vaccine, while $2 million would go to hazard pay for level one employees from January through March. An additional $1.2 million would be set for a stabilization grant for 78 business applications that includes some restaurants and other small businesses. She also asked for approval for $1 million to be added for an emergency relief program to be allocated through the vendor of council members' choice.

“We approved $500,000 of the CARES Act funding was allocated to businesses that may be located in Memphis but their owners reside outside of the city,” said Councilmember Martavius Jones. “Of this 1.2 million dollars and of the 78 applicants, are there any restrictions as to where the business owner lives?”

Ken Moody, who was supervising the project, said that the grant was for anyone who owned a business in the city of Memphis, no matter where they live.

Jones offered a motion, “I would move that we provide that same type of allocation where if it's 1.2, that's 120,000 of that, we use the same criteria that we have for the previous program,” Jones said.

Councilmember Michalyn Easter-Thomas seconded the motion.

The motion was that the council applies the same proportion of the $1.2 million that’s allocated for businesses that may have an owner that lives outside of the city of Memphis - that allocation is 10 percent.

This sparked a spirited debate between Jones and Councilmember Chase Carlisle.

“I just would love to hear the logic, like it's just, it's arbitrary," said Carlisle. “The idea is to keep businesses open, it's not, it's like we're gonna punish someone because they don't live here."

He continued, “This program isn't enriching somebody, it's literally allowing them to keep their doors open so they can employ people in Memphis. So, where the owner resides has no impact on the restaurant operations for the retail operations in which we may employ people.

“Because the entire purpose of the program is to keep our economic model and Independent Businesses alive. Not just because the owner may or may not live in Memphis, so I just don't understand the logic behind the motion,” he said.

“I was not elected by anybody outside of the city of Memphis,” Jones rebutted, “so my first priority will always be and I will never make any apologies for advocating for Memphis.”

“I was just going to be in support of Councilman Jones,” said Easter-Thomas, “it's only continuing the same thing we already voted for last year. We only voted for a certain amount or percentage from CARES Act funds to be allocated to those owners with Shelby County addresses. So if they were approved before the end of 2020, there would still be the same individuals; the same businesses that would have to fall under that amount,” she said.

“What was good for us to do then, may not be good for us to do now, based on our current need," said Councilmember Jeff Warren. "I think that I will be voting against this because we don't have information about how many businesses it would hurt. It just makes sense to give it to them because we don't have data if that’s 40 percent people living outside of Memphis or five percent, but we do know that they’re employing Memphians who are paying taxes."

In the end, the motion did not pass. Council members could not agree on the semantics of the motion. Therefore, the Council will pick this topic up in future meetings.