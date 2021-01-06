Virus Case Count Rises by 583

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

New virus case numbers rose by 583 over the last 24 hours. The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 71,115.Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — fell to 6,869. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September and rose above 2,000 only in October. The new active case count represents 9.7 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.The Shelby County Health Department reported 3,209 tests have been given in the last 24 hours. Now, 847,361 tests have been given here since March. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.As of Tuesday, acute care beds were 93 percent full in area hospitals with 171 beds available. Of the 2,183 patients in acute care beds now, 468 of them were COVID-19-positive. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds were 94 percent full with 26 beds available. Of the 395 patients in ICU beds now, 170 were COVID-19-positive.The latest weekly positivity rate rose to a record high. The average positive of test results for the week of December 20th was 14.3 percent. The new average rate is higher than the previous average rate of 13.1 percent recorded for the week of November 22nd.Eight new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours. The total death toll now stands at 953. The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 101.