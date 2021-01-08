Shelby County Set to Get 8,900 Weekly Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

click to enlarge
-
Shelby County Health Department/Facebook
-
Shelby County Health Department nurse Janice Stahl, RN, was first in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Nurse Stahl provides COVID-19 testing at the Collierville clinic and Shelby Farms clinic.
Shelby County is now set to receive a weekly allotment of 8,900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) announced the shipments Friday, January 8th, after confirming the information with the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH). The commitment will bring 8,900 doses here each week though the end of January.
The health department expects the doses to be divided between the department and the area hospital systems. In the first week, the SCHD is expected to administer up to 4,000 doses, and the rest will be given by hospitals. The weekly ratio may change.
With its weekly allotment, the SCHD will begin offering vaccinations on an appointment-only basis. These will be given at the Pipkin Building at the MidSouth Fairgrounds every Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Appointments can be made online here
. Those without internet access can call (901) 222-SHOT(7468) for assistance in scheduling an appointment beginning 8 a.m., Monday, January 11, 2021.
The Health Department will add other vaccination sites throughout the county as the vaccine campaign moves forward.
During January, the vaccine won't be available to the general public. They will only be given to those in the first (1a1) priority group.
Those include:
· First responders with direct public exposure including EMS, law enforcement, and fire fighters
· Staff working at COVID-19 mass testing sites
· Staff and residents of long-term care facilities, residential homes for the aged, and staff and residents of assisted living centers who have direct contact with residents or contact with potentially infectious materials
· Staff of other congregate care facilities such as homes for the intellectually or developmentally disabled, detention centers, Staff of Department of Children’s Services residential facilities, rehabilitation hospitals and psychiatric hospitals who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials
· Home healthcare staff with direct patient contact
· Staff and residents of long-term care facilities, residential homes for the aged, and staff and residents of assisted living centers who have direct contact with residents or contact with potentially infectious materials
· Individuals 18 years or older who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disability
· Providers of K-12 or university student health services who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials
· Funeral/mortuary service providers
· Health care workers, including:
· Primary care providers and staff
· Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients
· Pharmacists and staff
· Patient transport
· Outpatient therapists
· Urgent visit center providers and staff
· Environmental services
· Oral health providers
· Behavioral health providers
· Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens
· Individuals age 75 and over
All those presenting for vaccination should be prepared to bring identification and proof of eligibility, including proof of age, a professional license, or a letter from an employer.