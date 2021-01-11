MPD Officer Charged With Kidnapping and Murder

A Memphis Police Department officer has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder following the kidnapping and murder of a Memphis resident. Former MPD officer Patric Ferguson made an initial court appearance by video Monday where he was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated kidnapping, abuse of a corpse, and fabricating and tampering with evidence. He has been employed by the MPD since 2018.

The saga began last week when Memphian Robert Howard, 30, was reported missing by his girlfriend, who has not been named by the Memphis Police Department. Howard had been missing for 24 hours before his girlfriend attempted to find him using an app to trace his cellphone location. Upon finding his phone but not him, she filed a missing person’s report to the MPD.

MPD investigators concluded that the victim was taken from his home by Ferguson while on duty, then forced into the back of a squad car. He then drove Howard to the area of Frayser Boulevard and Denver Street before killing him.



Joshua Rogers, 28, was also found to have helped Ferguson dispose of the body following the murder of Howard. He has been charged with Accessory After the Fact, Abuse of a Corpse, and Fabricating and Tampering with Evidence. His bond has been set at $25,000, while Ferguson has yet to have a bond set.

MPD Director Michael Rallings was disappointed at the discovery and vowed that Ferguson’s actions are not reflective of the organization as a whole.



“No one is above the law. Knowing that a Memphis Police Officer, someone who took an oath to protect and serve, made the decision to commit this horrific crime is devastating. His actions were not that of a law enforcement officer and should not reflect on his fellow officers.”

The Howard family has set up a gofundme page to help cover the funeral expenses.