Key Virus Figures Ease, Total Deaths Rise Above 1,100

New virus case numbers rose by 491 over the last 24 hours. The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 76,534.Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — fell to 6,661. It's the first time the figure has been below 7,000 in days and reach nearly 8,000 earlier this week. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September and rose above 2,000 only in October. The new active case count represents 8.7 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.The Shelby County Health Department reported 4,472 tests have been given here in the last 24 hours. Since March, 888,473 total tests have been given. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.As of Thursday (the latest data available), acute care beds were 92 percent full in area hospitals with 189 beds available. Of the 2,215 patients in acute care beds now, 384 of them were COVID-19-positive. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds were 94 percent full with 26 beds available. Of the 390 patients in ICU beds now, 149 were COVID-19-positive.The latest weekly positivity rate plummeted from the previous week's record high. The average positive of test results for the week of January 3rd was 14 percent. That figure is down 3.5 percentage points from the 17.5 percent recorded for the week of December 27th.Nine new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours. However, those deaths likely did not all occur within the last 24 hours. The total death toll now stands at 1,102.The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 101.COVID-19 vaccinations for 1a1 groups, health care workers and individuals age 75+ started Tuesday at the Pipkin Building at the Mid-South Fairgrounds. All appointments are now filled for January. The health department will continue to provide daily updates, announce when more appointments are available and provide another signup opportunity. For information on vaccines and more, visit the county's COVID-19 website at shelby.community.Shelby County has "plenty of testing capacity available," according to the health department, and "anyone who thinks they need a test should get one." Two of the community drive-through testing sites are now available to anyone, and no appointment is needed during their regular testing hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.• 2355 Appling City Cove• 1720 RKS Commercial Cove (off Lamar Avenue)