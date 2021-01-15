Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, January 15, 2021

Tennessee Tops U-Haul's List for Movers

Posted By on Fri, Jan 15, 2021 at 11:48 AM

click to enlarge U-HAUL
  • U-Haul
They found us, well kind of.

U-Haul, the do-it-yourself moving company, said the number of people using their trucks to move to Tennessee last year put the state at the top of the heap. The state had the largest net gain of trucks crossing its borders than any other state, making Tennessee U-Haul’s no. 1 growth state for the first time.

But that don’t necessarily mean Memphis.

The biggest gains in the state went to East and Middle Tennessee. U-Haul’s top growth cities include Knoxville, the Tri-Cities (Kingsport, Johnson City, and Bristol), Cleveland, and Maryville in East Tennessee, and Cookeville, Clarksville, and Murfreesboro in Middle Tennessee.

U-Haul said last year arrivals of one-way trucks into Tennessee jumped 12 percent, while departures rose only nine percent over 2019, and it was that disparity that jumped it up their charts. Arrivals accounted for 50.6 percent of all one-way U-Haul traffic in Tennessee, which ranked no. 12 among growth states a year ago.



Florida and Texas have held each held U-Haul’s distinction every year since 2015 when North Carolina earned the top spot.

However, U-Haul said migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth. It said the company's growth data is an effective gauge of how well cities and states are attracting and maintaining residents.
