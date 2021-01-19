New Charges Issued for State Sen. Katrina Robinson

click to enlarge
Tennessee state Sen. Katrina Robinson was formally charged Tuesday on new allegations of wire fraud and money laundering, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant.
The new charges rise from an alleged fraud scheme in which Robinson and two associates defrauded a party out of $14,470. The conspirators ran the money through The Healthcare Institute (THI), a Memphis healthcare school Robinson founded and served as director.
According to the charges, Robinson, Katie Ayers, and Brooke Boudreaux conspired to get the money from a known associate of Boudreaux. Boudreaux told the person, identified only as “R.S.” in court papers, that she needed the money for tuition and expenses to attend THI.
“R.S.” gave the money to the school, and ”the conspirators split the money among themselves for their personal benefit and unjust enrichment,” reads a statement from Dunavant’s office. Investigators said Boudreaux was never a student at the school.
If convicted, the defendants each face a possible sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison followed by three years supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system. The case will be presented to a federal grand jury at a later date to consider an indictment against the defendants.This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
These new charges come for Robinson after she received a 48-count indictment from a Memphis grand jury in July
for theft and embezzlement involving government programs and wire fraud. According to those charges, Robinson “is alleged to have stolen, converted, and intentionally misapplied property of THI for her own use.”