Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Pokémon Go Creator Grants Fund to Code Crew

Niantic, developer of the popular mobile game Pokémon Go, donated $300,000 to CodeCrew, a Memphis based non-profit organization.

CodeCrew helps children and adults become tech innovators. Niantic's gift is the largest donation ever been made to the organization. The contribution will help CodeCrew expand their K-12 and adult programs.

click to enlarge Students practice computer coding with CodeCrew. - COURTESY OF CODECREW
  • Courtesy of CodeCrew
  • Students practice computer coding with CodeCrew.


“We are so grateful for Niantic’s donation, and for the company’s understanding and validation of how our work greatly impacts Black and brown communities, and reduces the digital divide,” said Meka Egwuekwe, CodeCrew’s executive director. “The gift will help fund our mission to support and train underrepresented communities in computer science, as well as make positive change and impact lives in Memphis.”


Now, five years after opening their doors, CodeCrew has given back to the Memphis community through hosting web and app development programs. They serve 500 children virtually every week. The outcomes for this program allow minority children better access to computer science education in grade school as well as college.


“We're honored to help support the impactful and crucial work that CodeCrew does for so many in Memphis,” said Yennie Solheim, Niantic’s Director of Social Impact. “Not only are they working to ensure that local youth and adults stay up to speed on technological education, but their programs are actively lifting up Black and LatinX youth, an important step in addressing the racial disparities in education and tech.”

