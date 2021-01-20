Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Memphis Zoo to Reopen Saturday

The Memphis Zoo will reopen Saturday after a shutdown from a Stay-At-Home order from the Shelby County Health Department.

The zoo and other attractions were closed by the health department late last month to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

When it opens Saturday, zoo attendance will be capped at 50 percent, only allowing 5,000 visitors at one time. This move is to limit "any unnecessary contact or crowding." Face masks will also be required of guests and staff. However, children two and under will not be required to wear a mask.

Capacity in gift shops and the Cat House Cafe will also be limited to 50 percent. Cafe visitors must wear masks until their food and drinks are served.

Tags: , , , ,

