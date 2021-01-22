Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, January 22, 2021

MEMernet: Bernie Goes to Memphis

Posted By on Fri, Jan 22, 2021 at 1:19 PM

click to enlarge BERNIE SANDERS/TWITTER
  • Bernie Sanders/Twitter
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders splashed into the internet Thursday and Friday sending ripples to almost every corner of the MEMernet.

President Joe Biden took the stage Wednesday but it was Sanders who stole the inaugural show. Sanders, sitting in his trademark coat, has been pasted into photos around the globe.

Here's what Sanders said in a Friday tweet:

Well, OK then, Bernie. But everyone else was having a ton of fun.

Here are some of our favorites from the MEMernet so far:

@shelbylaclairsmit

♬ original sound - Makayla

Don't mind me. I'm waiting for the zoo to open this Saturday. #berniesanders #reopening

Posted by Memphis Zoo on Thursday, January 21, 2021

