MEMernet: Bernie Goes to Memphis

click to enlarge Bernie Sanders/Twitter

Not long ago, people said a $15 minimum wage was unthinkable. But a grassroots movement refused to take no for an answer.



Today, the President's order begins raising the minimum wage to $15/hour for federal contractors.



Now, Congress must pass a $15 living wage for ALL workers. https://t.co/IehgxV8Mvs — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 22, 2021

No. More. Bernie Memes. Please. — Bruce VanWyngarden (@sylamore1) January 22, 2021

Don't mind me. I'm waiting for the zoo to open this Saturday. #berniesanders #reopening Posted by Memphis Zoo on Thursday, January 21, 2021

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders splashed into the internet Thursday and Friday sending ripples to almost every corner of the MEMernet.President Joe Biden took the stage Wednesday but it was Sanders who stole the inaugural show. Sanders, sitting in his trademark coat, has been pasted into photos around the globe.Here's what Sanders said in a Friday tweet:Well, OK then, Bernie. But everyone else was having a ton of fun.