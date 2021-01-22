Virus Deaths Rise By 15, Some Key Figures Continue to Fall

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

New virus case numbers rose by 337 over the last 24 hours. The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 79,388.Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — fell (for the third straight day) to 5,170. The number fell below 6,000 Wednesday for the first in recent weeks after reaching nearly a record high of more than 8,000 last week. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September and rose above 2,000 only in October. The new active case count represents 6.5 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.In Shelby County, 33,687 COVID-19 vaccines have been given, according to the latest data issued Wednesday. As of that day, 6,999 have been given two doses for full vaccination and 26,688 have been given a single dose.The Shelby County Health Department reported that 4,172 tests have been given here in the last 24 hours. Since March, 914,188 test have been given. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.As of Thursday, acute care beds were 88 percent full in area hospitals with 279 beds available. Of the 2,081 patients in acute care beds now, 345 of them were COVID-19-positive. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds were 94 percent full with 25 beds available. Of the 396 patients in ICU beds now, 145 were COVID-19-positive.The latest weekly positivity rate fell again for the second week in a row, down now more than five percentage points from the record-high 17.5 percent two weeks ago. The average positive of test results for the week of January 10th was 12 percent. That figure is down more than two percentage points from the 14.1 percent recorded for the week of January 3rd.Fifteen new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours. Though, those deaths may not have all occurred within the last day. Reports come form many agencies and aren't all reported on the day of the death. The total death toll now stands at 1,169.The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 101.COVID-19 vaccinations for 1a1 groups, health care workers and individuals age 75+ started Tuesday at the Pipkin Building at the Mid-South Fairgrounds. All appointments are now filled for January.The health department will continue to provide daily updates, announce when more appointments are available and provide another signup opportunity. For information on vaccines and more, visit the county's COVID-19 website at shelby.community.Shelby County has "plenty of testing capacity available," according to the health department, and "anyone who thinks they need a test should get one."Two of the community drive-through testing sites are now available to anyone, and no appointment is needed during their regular testing hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.• 2355 Appling City Cove• 1720 RKS Commercial Cove (off Lamar Avenue)A new health directive that will loosen some restriction is set to take effect Saturday. Read our story about it here. Also, check the health department's information right here: