Council Wants Review of City Employees at Capitol Attack

The Memphis City Council members want to know if any of the city's public safety employees were present at the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.
A resolution on the council's Tuesday agenda will request the Memphis Police Department (MPD) to "investigate whether any city of Memphis public safety employees participated in the U.S. Capitol riot in Washington, D.C."
Council members then want Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland's administration to "develop and present a plan to the council" revealing those employees and creating a "process to ensure former city of Memphis public safety employees re-hiring status reflects participation in [the] U.S. Capitol riots."
The resolution is sponsored by council members Michalyn Easter-Thomas, Martavius Jones, J B Smiley Jr., and Dr. Jeff Warren.
