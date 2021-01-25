Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, January 25, 2021

Council Wants Review of City Employees at Capitol Attack

Posted By on Mon, Jan 25, 2021 at 12:39 PM

click to enlarge Tear gas outside the - United States Capitol, 2021 - TYLER MERBLER | WIKIMEDIA | CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Tyler Merbler | Wikimedia | Creative Commons
  • Tear gas outside the United States Capitol, 2021


The Memphis City Council members want to know if any of the city's public safety employees were present at the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

A resolution on the council's Tuesday agenda will request the Memphis Police Department (MPD) to "investigate whether any city of Memphis public safety employees participated in the U.S. Capitol riot in Washington, D.C."

Council members then want Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland's administration to "develop and present a plan to the council" revealing those employees and creating a "process to ensure former city of Memphis public safety employees re-hiring status reflects participation in [the] U.S. Capitol riots."

click to enlarge CITY OF MEMPHIS
  • City of Memphis


The resolution is sponsored by council members Michalyn Easter-Thomas, Martavius Jones, J B Smiley Jr., and Dr. Jeff Warren.

The resolution comes as "several sworn police officers from departments across the nation now face federal criminal charges as a result of their participation in the insurrection," it reads. That becomes important, it says, to further "address concerns about the need for increased oversight and accountability within public-safety-based departments, especially in light of 2020’s international call for reform within the criminal justice system."

While the council members say the council "supports the lawful expression of free speech, as well as the right to peacefully assemble, and is committed to upholding the tenets of democracy" that the "acts of violence and insurrection ... do not align with the principles or
freedoms upon which our nation is based" and that the council condemns the actions of the rioters.

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Talented Ms. Mia: Sam Tschida’s Siri, Who Am I?
The City Champs’ New Single, “Luna ’68”: First New Music in Over a Decade
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, January 21-27
For Inauguration, Justin Timberlake & Ant Clemons Drop Video Shot at Stax
Former Memphian Wins State Dem Chair; Cohen Outs Boebert
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation