Four Locals Look to Make Pawsitive Impact at Puppy Bowl XVII

On Sunday, February 7th, four local competitors will line up on one of the grandest stages to compete for one of the biggest prizes of them all.

click to enlarge Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue

(l to r) Puppy Bowl competitors Pluto, Vinnie, Tank, and Jiffy

That’s right; Memphis will be represented by some talented and furry friends aiming to emerge victorious in this year’s Puppy Bowl XVII. Jiffy, Vinnie, Pluto, and Tank of Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue will go paw-to-paw with other dogs from animal shelters around the nation for a chance to lift the CHEWY “Lombarky” trophy.

Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue squad will see its representatives lining up for two separate Puppy Bowl teams. Jiffy will suit up for Team Fluff, while Vinnie, Pluto, and Tank will compete for Team Ruff. Tank will also be repping Memphis in the PUP-ularity contest, and is counting on some Bluff City support to do his hometown proud.

Every year, the Puppy Bowl brings together canine competitors to celebrate adoptable pups and showcase rescues, shelters, and the staffers who dedicate their lives to helping animals find homes. So far, the Bowl has a winning record in its previous 16 iterations, with 100 percent of featured puppies (and halftime show kittens) having been adopted.

This year’s three-hour event will air on the Discovery+ streaming service, and Animal Planet, at 1 p.m. Central. Puppy Bowl XVII will see some changes to the format with the inclusion of special “Adoptable Pup” segments (hosted by rufferee Dan Schachner, overseeing his 10th consecutive Bowl), spotlighting available pups from 11 shelters around the country.

More information about participating shelters, rescues, and organizations can be found on the Puppy Bowl website.

Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue has been operating out of Germantown and North Mississippi for a little over four years, and so far has placed more than 1,000 dogs into forever homes.





click to enlarge Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue

Tank