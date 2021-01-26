Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

City Council Investigates Public Safety Employees at Capitol Riot

Posted By on Tue, Jan 26, 2021 at 1:17 PM

Following the recent insurrection in Washington, D.C., the Memphis City Council passed a resolution this morning requesting an investigation of any public safety employees involved in the Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021.

click to enlarge VIRTUAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING JAN 2021
  • Virtual City Council Meeting Jan 2021

The Council has deployed the Memphis Police Department (MPD) Division of Police Services to investigate whether any City of Memphis Public Safety employees participated in the U.S. Capitol riot in Washington, D.C., stating that if the MPD has any evidence on the event that council would like to be informed about such an investigation.


Sponsored by council members Michalyn Easter-Thomas, Martavius Jones, J. B. Smiley Jr., and Jeff Warren, there was an almost unanimous vote on the resolution. However, council member Worth Morgan voted “no.”


COUNCIL MEMBER CHASE CARLISLE
  • Council Member Chase Carlisle

“I think we need to amend the resolution in the first recital to say the Memphis City Council hereby requests the Director of Police Services to investigate whether any city of Memphis employees, based upon evidence provided by FBI of such participation in the U.S. Capitol riot,” said Carlisle. “We don’t need to get sued.”


“Perhaps the secret service as well, I would ask that we have it open-ended as far as federal agencies,” said Jones.


The council went on to expand the resolution to legitimate evidence from citizens who may have captured the event.

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Talented Ms. Mia: Sam Tschida’s Siri, Who Am I?
The City Champs’ New Single, “Luna ’68”: First New Music in Over a Decade
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, January 21-27
For Inauguration, Justin Timberlake & Ant Clemons Drop Video Shot at Stax
Former Memphian Wins State Dem Chair; Cohen Outs Boebert
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation