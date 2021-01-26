City Council Investigates Public Safety Employees at Capitol Riot

Following the recent insurrection in Washington, D.C., the Memphis City Council passed a resolution this morning requesting an investigation of any public safety employees involved in the Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021.

The Council has deployed the Memphis Police Department (MPD) Division of Police Services to investigate whether any City of Memphis Public Safety employees participated in the U.S. Capitol riot in Washington, D.C., stating that if the MPD has any evidence on the event that council would like to be informed about such an investigation.

Sponsored by council members Michalyn Easter-Thomas, Martavius Jones, J. B. Smiley Jr., and Jeff Warren, there was an almost unanimous vote on the resolution. However, council member Worth Morgan voted “no.”

“I think we need to amend the resolution in the first recital to say the Memphis City Council hereby requests the Director of Police Services to investigate whether any city of Memphis employees, based upon evidence provided by FBI of such participation in the U.S. Capitol riot,” said Carlisle. “We don’t need to get sued.”

“Perhaps the secret service as well, I would ask that we have it open-ended as far as federal agencies,” said Jones.

The council went on to expand the resolution to legitimate evidence from citizens who may have captured the event.