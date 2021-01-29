COVID-19 Vaccines to be Dispensed at Memphis Area Walmart Stores

click to enlarge
Memphis-area Walmart stores will soon provide COVID-19 vaccines.
Walmart will soon administer COVID-19 vaccines in the Memphis area.
The retailer was chosen here and could begin giving the shots her next week, according to a story in The Daily Memphian
. That story says, however, that the date for the Walmart rollout has not yet been confirmed.
But here are the eleven Memphis-area locations approved to give the shots:
Walmart has been gearing up to provide the shot over the past year, the retailer says on its website
. At full capacity, Walmart and Sam's Club stores could deliver 10 million-13 million doses every month.
"As we look to a future when supply can meet demand and more people are eligible to receive the vaccine, we plan to offer the vaccine seven days a week at our pharmacies, through planned in-store vaccination clinics and through large community events," reads a news release on the store's website.
The retailer has been training "thousands" of pharmacists and pharmacy techs, building a new digital scheduling tool, and partnering with state and federal agencies on allocations.
Here is a list of all Tennessee pharmacies approved so far to give the COVID-19 vaccine: