Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, January 29, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccines to be Dispensed at Memphis Area Walmart Stores

Posted By on Fri, Jan 29, 2021 at 2:39 PM

click to enlarge Memphis-area Walmart stores will soon provide COVID-19 vaccines. - WALMART
  • Walmart
  • Memphis-area Walmart stores will soon provide COVID-19 vaccines.

Walmart will soon administer COVID-19 vaccines in the Memphis area.

The retailer was chosen here and could begin giving the shots her next week, according to a story in The Daily Memphian. That story says, however, that the date for the Walmart rollout has not yet been confirmed.

But here are the eleven Memphis-area locations approved to give the shots:

click to enlarge screen_shot_2021-01-29_at_1.41.42_pm.png


Walmart has been gearing up to provide the shot over the past year, the retailer says on its website. At full capacity, Walmart and Sam's Club stores could deliver 10 million-13 million doses every month.  



"As we look to a future when supply can meet demand and more people are eligible to receive the vaccine, we plan to offer the vaccine seven days a week at our pharmacies, through planned in-store vaccination clinics and through large community events," reads a news release on the store's website.

The retailer has been training "thousands" of pharmacists and pharmacy techs, building a new digital scheduling tool, and partnering with state and federal agencies on allocations.

"At full capacity, we expect we will be able to deliver 10 million-13 million doses per month when supply and allocations allow," reads the site.

Here is a list of all Tennessee pharmacies approved so far to give the COVID-19 vaccine:
PDF COVID-19_Vaccination-Community_Pharmacy_Locations_-_1.28.21.pdf

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Unsheltered Point-in-Time Count Looks to Quantify Homelessness in Memphis
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, January 28-February 3
Touching the Hot Buttons: County Commission Takes on Trump, PILOTs
Salt/Soy to Open in February
Report Shows Overall Crime Down But a Rise in Major Violent Crime
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation