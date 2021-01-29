Weekly Positivity Rate Falls for Third Straight Week

New virus case numbers rose by 270 over the last 24 hours. The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 81,927.
Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — fell again to 4,193. The number reached a record high of more than 8,000 three weeks ago. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September and rose above 2,000 only in October. The new active case count represents 5.5 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.
In Shelby County, 54,860 COVID-19 vaccines have been given, according to the latest data issued Friday. As of that day, 13,575 had been given two doses for full vaccination and 41,287 had been given a single dose.
The Shelby County Health Department reported that 2,837 tests have been given in the last 24 hours. Since March, 940,958 tests have been given here in total. This figure includes multiple tests given to some people.
As of Wednesday, acute care beds were 89 percent full in area hospitals with 263 beds available. Of the 2,100 patients in acute care beds now, 263 of them were COVID-19-positive. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds were 91 percent full with 36 beds available. Of the 377 patients in ICU beds now, 99 were COVID-19-positive.
The latest weekly positivity rate fell again for the third week in a row. the new weekly average for the week of January 17th was 8.7 percent. That's down from 12.1 percent from the week before and nearly 9 points down from the so-far record high of 17.5 percent recorded three weeks ago.
Eleven new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours. Though, those deaths may not have all occurred within the last day. Reports come form many agencies and aren't all reported on the day of the death. The total death toll now stands at 1,252.
The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 101.
