Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, February 1, 2021

Total Active Cases Fall Below 4,000

Posted By on Mon, Feb 1, 2021 at 12:12 PM



New virus case numbers rose by 376 over the last 24 hours. The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 83,029.

image047.png

Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — fell again to 3,968. The number reached a record high of more than 8,000 four weeks ago. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September and rose above 2,000 only in October. The new active case count represents 4.8 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.

click to enlarge image044.png

In Shelby County, 61,780 COVID-19 vaccines have been given, according to health department. As of Monday, 15,120 people had been given two doses for full vaccination and 46,660 had been given a single dose.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2021-02-01_at_12.00.55_pm.png

The Shelby County Health Department reported that 953,821 tests have been given here since March. Of those, 95,425, or about 10 percent, were positive.



click to enlarge image050.jpg

As of Sunday, acute care beds were 90 percent full in area hospitals with 242 beds available. Of the 2,091 patients in acute care beds now, 241 of them were COVID-19-positive. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds were 93 percent full with 29 beds available. Of the 382 patients in ICU beds now, 83 were COVID-19-positive.

click to enlarge image057.png
The latest weekly positivity rate fell again for the third week in a row to 9.8 percent. That's down from the record-high 17.5 percent in late December.

Fifteen new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours. Though, those deaths may not have all occurred within the last day. Reports come form many agencies and aren't all reported on the day of the death. The total death toll now stands at 1,280.

The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 101.

image043.png
click to enlarge image040.png
image046.png
image059.png
image045.png

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Unsheltered Point-in-Time Count Looks to Quantify Homelessness in Memphis
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, January 28-February 3
Touching the Hot Buttons: County Commission Takes on Trump, PILOTs
Salt/Soy to Open in February
Report Shows Overall Crime Down But a Rise in Major Violent Crime
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation