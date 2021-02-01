Total Active Cases Fall Below 4,000

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

New virus case numbers rose by 376 over the last 24 hours. The new cases put the total of all positive cases in Shelby County since March at 83,029.Total current active cases of the virus — the number of people known to have COVID-19 in the county — fell again to 3,968. The number reached a record high of more than 8,000 four weeks ago. The figure had been as low as 1,299 in September and rose above 2,000 only in October. The new active case count represents 4.8 percent of all cases of the virus reported here since March.In Shelby County, 61,780 COVID-19 vaccines have been given, according to health department. As of Monday, 15,120 people had been given two doses for full vaccination and 46,660 had been given a single dose.The Shelby County Health Department reported that 953,821 tests have been given here since March. Of those, 95,425, or about 10 percent, were positive.As of Sunday, acute care beds were 90 percent full in area hospitals with 242 beds available. Of the 2,091 patients in acute care beds now, 241 of them were COVID-19-positive. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds were 93 percent full with 29 beds available. Of the 382 patients in ICU beds now, 83 were COVID-19-positive.The latest weekly positivity rate fell again for the third week in a row to 9.8 percent. That's down from the record-high 17.5 percent in late December.Fifteen new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours. Though, those deaths may not have all occurred within the last day. Reports come form many agencies and aren't all reported on the day of the death. The total death toll now stands at 1,280.The average age of those who have died in Shelby County is 74, according to the health department. The age of the youngest COVID-19 death was 13. The oldest person to die from the virus was 101.